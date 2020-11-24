Labour U Turns as Brexit Deal Approaches

In a marked turn of events from last year, Labour is planning to for once back a Brexit deal in the House of Commons. Despite Starmer’s designed-to-be-failed ‘six tests’ ruse last year, Labour is now gearing up to vote for a deal, marketing the decision as “the only way to stop no deal“. Directly lifting the phrase from Theresa May in the dying days of her administration: “the only way to stop No Deal is to vote for a deal”…

Shadow Cabinet Office Minister Rachel Reeves, after many muddled approaches to Brexit so far this year, addressed the Parliamentary Labour Party last night finally with an actual position. LabourList’s Sienna Rodgers reported that Reeves said voting for a deal “would be a platform for building on, and would show Labour is listening to voters.” After four long years of Sir Keir leading efforts to ignore voters.

The news comes as Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin let slip that negotiators are working on “texts now in all areas”, including the familiar areas of fishing and state aid. In eyebrow raising comments, he added “I would be hopeful that by the end of this week we could see the outline of a deal.” A more positive view of chances for a deal than many in London think. Boris and Ursula Von Der Leyen are set for a formal meeting later this week…