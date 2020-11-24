Labour NEC Member’s Ironic Pledge Break

One of the handful of left-wingers to walk out of today’s chaotic Labour NEC meeting – which readers may be astonished to learn is still going on – was Mish Rahman, who took to Twitter after the Zoom-based protest to explain his action:

Unfortunately for Mish, one co-conspirator who followed the NEC election gets in touch to point out the irony of his participation in the walkout: his election slogan? “Don’t walk away.”
Labour NEC
