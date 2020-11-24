Labour NEC Member’s Ironic Pledge Break

One of the handful of left-wingers to walk out of today’s chaotic Labour NEC meeting – which readers may be astonished to learn is still going on – was Mish Rahman, who took to Twitter after the Zoom-based protest to explain his action:

3/3



Our walkout from the NEC today was to remind him of this, and to send a message that we will not put up with petty and repeated attacks on trade unions and members. — Mish Rahman (@mish_rahman) November 24, 2020

Unfortunately for Mish, one co-conspirator who followed the NEC election gets in touch to point out the irony of his participation in the walkout: his election slogan? “Don’t walk away.”