Rob Roberts’s Constituency Chairman Quits Role & Party Over Scandals

The chairman of Rob Roberts’s Delyn constituency Conservative Association unexpectedly resigned last month after continued stress and embarrassment over the MP’s numerous misdemeanours, Guido can reveal. Speaking to Guido for the first time since leaving his elected role, Rob’s former local party boss, Myles Power, reveals he has also quit his membership of the Conservative Party entirely due to his perceived lack of response and communication from CCHQ over the scandals. The party’s Rob Roberts headaches don’t show any sign of relenting soon…

Despite staying quiet while carrying out the chairman role, Power claims Tory HQ “just never really dealt with the matter in a speedy fashion” and that despite emailing the party asking to be kept up-to-date with their internal investigation of Roberts, all he received was a holding response and nothing more. Responding to this claim, a Conservative Party spokesman said: “CCHQ takes all complaints incredibly seriously ensuring that thorough investigations are carried out. The investigation process is rightly private and confidential to protect those involved.”

Speaking candidly to Guido, Myles explains that along with the embarrassment Rob brought on the party, he also became “arrogant and above reproach” after being elected; and following the BBC picking up on Guido’s coverage, Rob refused to broach an apology – merely jokingly texting his chairman “your inbox will be full”. Despite only being elected to the position alongside Roberts in September 2019, Power decided over the Summer that he’d had enough, his feelings compounded as texts flooded in from friends and local Tory officials in other constituencies regarding Rob Robert’s activities. Asked why he remained quiet at the time of the stories’ publications, Myles explained he had to remain neutral as the branch chairman, pithily pointing out: “I respected the position I was elected to and so should Rob”…