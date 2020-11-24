52 Tory MPs Call on IPSA to Freeze MPs’ Pay

Alongside submitting personal pledges to Guido, 52 Tory MPs – spearheaded by much of the 2019 intake – have written to the Interim chair of IPSA this afternoon calling on MPs’ pay to be frozen.

They correctly assert, “when so many of our constituents are facing uncertainty, it is only right that we help shoulder the burden. As such, we sincerely hope that you will take current circumstances into account and scrap the proposed pay rise for Members of Parliament.” It’s all very well, however MPs should not have to beg an unelected bureaucrat to do the right thing – there should be legislation brought forward by the government that puts into law the ability of MPs to reject rises…