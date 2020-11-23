Top Remain Campaigner Moves to Luxembourg Because Britons are too “Pig-Ignorant” to Appreciate His Contribution

The self-aggrandising by Remainers shows no sign of letting up as Britain approaches the end of the transition period. In an email sent out last Friday, the chairman of Cheltenham for Europe, Philip Cole, declared he is leaving the UK and “taking Luxembourg citizenship” because:

“I spent 25 years working for the European Parliament in what I consider a noble cause and it is hard to describe just how angry I feel at the rigged, bought referendum and the fact that 37% (not a majority, but even so) of my fellow-citizens are so pig-ignorant that they regard that contribution as worthless.”

Despite moving to the continent for the “unimpeded freedom of movement in the EU”, Cole will naturally be keeping their house in posh, leafy Cheltenham as a mostly-empty holiday home. Guido is also astounded that Philip’s career as a European Parliament technocrat wasn’t enough to win over the ungrateful pig-ignorant majority…