Parliament Giving Red Card for Bad Behaviour

The parliamentary authorities are today introducing the latest flimsy attempt to deal with bad behaviour by estate passholders, with a new “it’s not OK” card aimed at giving a warning to those contravening the behaviour code. According to details seen by Guido, the “‘it’s not OK’ cards are part of a trial to help our colleagues when they are facing difficult scenarios at work”, with the aims of:

Giving the passholder “a moment to reflect on their behaviour”

De-escalate the situation

Remind the passholder of the House of Commons values, House of Lords values and the Behaviour Code

The cards are being introduced on a trial for the next few months. Rob Roberts jokes in the new intake Whatsapp group, “Who’s going to be the first to get a “naughty card”?”. Who indeed…