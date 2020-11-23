Boris Sets Out Post-Lockdown Rules to House of Commons

Guido will bullet point the major announcements below…

  • As expected, England is returning to a three tier system.
  • Shops, gyms, personal care, collective worship, weddings, outdoor sports, and the rule of six will apply across all tiers.
  • Curfew cancelled (sort of) – new 11pm closing time with 10pm last orders.
  • Tiers map expected to be announced on Thursday.
  • Tier 1: Work from home if you can. Pubs and restaurants will open.
  • Tier 2: Pubs and restaurants will only be able to serve alcohol with a meal.
  • Tier 3: All hospitality closed except delivery and takeaways. Indoor entertainment closed.
  • All Tier 3 areas will receive a six week surge in testing, will those who test negative being under fewer restrictions.

UPDATE: The government has now released the plan in full

