Boris Sets Out Post-Lockdown Rules to House of Commons

Guido will bullet point the major announcements below…

As expected, England is returning to a three tier system.

Shops, gyms, personal care, collective worship, weddings, outdoor sports, and the rule of six will apply across all tiers.

Curfew cancelled (sort of) – new 11pm closing time with 10pm last orders.

Tiers map expected to be announced on Thursday.

Tier 1: Work from home if you can. Pubs and restaurants will open.

Tier 2: Pubs and restaurants will only be able to serve alcohol with a meal.

Tier 3: All hospitality closed except delivery and takeaways. Indoor entertainment closed.

All Tier 3 areas will receive a six week surge in testing, will those who test negative being under fewer restrictions.

UPDATE: The government has now released the plan in full