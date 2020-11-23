Boris Needs to Level Up No. 10’s Gigabit Broadband

In his last podcast, Guido observed how tinny self-isolating Boris’s microphone has been throughout his various Zoom engagements last week – not least at PMQs where, as Tim Shipman observed, he sounded as if he were “at the bottom of a well“. No. 10’s tech problems appear to have deteriorated even further over the weekend, however, as a planned Policy Exchange event with the PM and Australian PM Scott Morrison this morning lost Boris’s picture, sound and eventually connection altogether. Presumably Rishi’s Wednesday Spending Review will double down on their election pledge to roll out gigabit broadband to all UK homes…