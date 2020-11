This is such bullshit. Parliament is sovereign not subordinate to a quango. If your MP votes to freeze public sector pay and accepts an inflation busting £3,000 pay rise, they will be seen for what they are. https://t.co/hPOUA8OoTA — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) November 22, 2020

That is the answer of a politician who knows that at some point in the not too distant future he will want his fellow MPs to vote for him. He knows what’s right, yet he prevaricates.