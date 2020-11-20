Robbie Williams & Right Said Fred’s Anti-Lockdown Anthems

Among the usual morning media round interviewees, Right Said Fred appeared on Kay Burley’s show to promote their forthcoming anti-lockdown song “We are all criminals” (a reworking of an older track), and hit out against the latest lockdown and its effect on the arts industry, mental health and residence over other health emergencies such as cancer screenings. The extended clip is well worth a watch…

Right Said Fred aren’t the only artists making news today over their opposition to lockdown. Robbie Williams’ new Christmas single, I Can’t Stop Christmas, also rails against lockdown with lyrics like “let’s lie to Santa Clause, tell him it’s 1984,” and “Nothing’s going to stop Christmas… you can’t take away our season.”

Please don’t make this a Christmas hit…