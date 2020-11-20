PM’s Adviser on Ministerial Code Resigns After PM Sides with Priti Patel Over Bullying Report

Sir Alex Allan, PM’s advisor on standards who wrote the report concluding Priti Patel had shown bullying behaviour, has resigned, just as the findings of the report were published. The independent report – which hasn’t been released in full – concludes that Patel did break the code, but not intentionally; though Boris disagrees and says she did not break the code: “The Prime Minister has full confidence in the Home Secretary and considers this matter now closed.”

Upon resigning, Sir Alex said:

“I recognise that it is for the PM to make a judgement on whether actions by a Minister amount to a breach of the Ministerial Code. But I feel that it is right that I should now resign from my position as the Prime Minister’s independent adviser on the Code.”

The report in full:

UPDATE: Patel statement in full:

“I am sorry that my behaviour in the past has upset people. It has never been my intention to cause upset to anyone. I am very grateful for the hard work of thousands of civil servants who help to deliver the Government’s agenda.

“I care deeply about delivering on the commitments we have made to the people of this country and I acknowledge that I am direct and have at times got frustrated.

“I would like to thank the Prime Minister for his support. The Permanent Secretary and I are working closely together to deliver on the vital job the Home Office has to do for the country.”