NHS Plans For 3.5 Million to be Vaccinated in December, 2 Million a Week Thereafter

The Health Service Journal has delivered the most positive scoop of the week, revealing NHS England’s draft plan to roll out Covid vaccines to all adults in England from January, and have all over-18s in England who want one vaccinated by April. Each vaccination requires two doses, taken 28 days apart. The NHS expects to deliver 7 million doses to 3.5 million people in December alone, followed by 4-5 million more every single week from January. The moonshot plan is to deliver 88.5 million vaccination doses – to over 44 million people – all by the end of April. The rollout timetable is as follows:

Care home residents and staff, healthcare workers – from the beginning of December;

from the beginning of December; Ages 80 plus – from mid-December;

– from mid-December; Everyone aged 70-80 – from late December;

– from late December; Everyone aged 65-70 – from early January;

– from early January; All high and moderate risk under 65s – from early January;

– from early January; Everyone aged 50-65 – from mid-January; and

– from mid-January; and Everyone aged 18-50 – from late January; but with the bulk of this group vaccinated during March.

Under the plan, every English over-18 who wants a vaccine will be vaccinated by April. Just over a year since this nightmare started…