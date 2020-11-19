Van-Tam Slams Guardian

Last week’s Guardian splash – “Government admits millions may miss out on most effective vaccine” – so incensed deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam that he’s written a letter to them slamming the paper’s tone and accuracy, accusing the Guardian of being “both misleading and sensationalist,” and bluntly attributing the error “to a lack of understanding”:

“It is oversimplistic to imply that any vaccines are “superior” or “inferior”. The results we will have initially for any vaccine will pertain to efficacy determined over a relatively short timeframe… Comparing vaccines based on a single interim estimate of effectiveness is therefore a mistake.”

First Peston, now the Guardian: Van-Tam seems to be single-handedly continuing Lee Cain’s no-nonsense approach to the media…