Starmer’s Allies Negotiated Secret Deal to Readmit Corbyn

Guido reported on Tuesday the rumour that Corbyn and Starmer were cooking up a secret deal, brokered by Len McCluskey, to allow the former leader back into the party. This has found its way into two national newspapers this morning, with the Telegraph reporting fraught negotiations taking place in recent weeks between Unite’s Len McCluskey, John McDonnell, Labour’s General Secretary David Evans, and Starmer’s campaign adviser Simon Fletcher. There are also suggestions Sir Keir’s Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney was involved…

Allies of Corbyn have been saying these negotiations resulted in an agreement to re-admit Corbyn – with the unsatisfactory ‘clarification’ statement issued by Corbyn earlier this week reportedly having been agreed with Starmer’s office beforehand. Yet the Guardian is also reporting that Starmer half-reneged on the arrangement when faced with the prospect of Margaret Hodge resigning in protest, readmitting Corbyn to the party but not restoring the whip. Labour continues to deny reports of a secret deal…

Suggestions that a deal had been reached and then ditched by Starmer in a panic are bad enough, this is compounded by the fact that the EHRC specifically criticises political and factional influence over disciplinary matters. To negotiate behind the scenes, rather than independently assess the facts is about as far from EHRC recommendations as you can get. No wonder Labour are so keen to deny the story…