News UK TV Station Ramps Up Hiring as Studio Construction Starts

After Guido revealed Rupert Murdoch’s News UK is hiring TV producers while Rebecca Brooks is busy wooing Piers Morgan, Guido can now reveal the News UK TV channel hiring spree is ramping up. They are advertising for editors, producers, and runners. The ads reveal the sort of content the as yet unnamed new TV channel will be producing…

“We are looking for experienced Series Editors / Show Runners to launch a number of new news and current affairs shows – live and taped.” “We are looking for junior and experienced news and current affairs producers. They will be experienced and responsible producers who will edit and script stories for programme segments both for pre recorded and live programming.”

One advert, reveals one of the shows the station will be producing entertainment and pop culture content for a new show. Something Piers Morgan might be interested in…

“We are looking for a Producer/Editor to help tell captivating stories around entertainment and pop culture news topics for a new show. The ideal candidate will work closely with on-screen talent to visually complement entertainment reporting for a daily live news show. “

Recruitment for the operational roles currently being advertised ends at the end of this month. Fitting, as Guido hears building work on a TV studio is to begin on the second floor of the News UK HQ mini-Shard building in December. Currently the space is used by TalkRADIO for some of its more visual content.

While News UK is tight lipped about any hires, rival GB News has already publicly announced its star presenter and Chairman, Andrew Neil. Neil has since revealed the station’s launch date is scheduled for “March 2021″…