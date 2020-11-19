Corbyn Petition Shows Lost Momentum

It appears the wheels have fallen off Momentum as well as the wider Corbyn movement, as evidenced by a petition* started by the once self-described mass-participation movement yesterday. Lobbying Sir Keir to restore the whip to Jeremy, the petition has garnered just 3,200 responses. Cringingly, the suggested text of the petition threatens Starmer: “We’re not going anywhere. They can’t remove the whip from our movement.” They’re right about that, the movement’s not going anywhere…

Perhaps Momentum members are more in-touch with the public than the leadership hoped; a snap YouGov poll last night showed only 32% of Labour voters disagreeing with Starmer’s decision to keep the former leader out of the PLP – not much more than the country in general on 21%.

Tories can wipe the smiles off their faces though – the poll shows the public see them just as divided as Labour, on 63% to 62%…

*Guido used the tool, with altered text, to send his congratulations to Starmer. Thanks, comrades…