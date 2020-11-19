Barnier Team Covid Case Suspends Negotiations

Top tier Brexit negotiations have been put on hold following one of EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier’s team testing positive for Covid.

In response UK chief negotiator Lord Frost has released a statement saying I am in close contact with Michel Barnier about the situation. The health of our teams comes first. I would like to thank the EU_Commission for their immediate help and support.” Developing…
