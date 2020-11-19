Barnier Team Covid Case Suspends Negotiations

Top tier Brexit negotiations have been put on hold following one of EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier’s team testing positive for Covid.

🇪🇺🇬🇧 update: one of the negotiators in my team has tested positive for COVID-19. With @DavidGHFrost we have decided to suspend the negotiations at our level for a short period. The teams will continue their work in full respect of guidelines. — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) November 19, 2020

In response UK chief negotiator Lord Frost has released a statement saying “I am in close contact with Michel Barnier about the situation. The health of our teams comes first. I would like to thank the EU_Commission for their immediate help and support.” Developing…