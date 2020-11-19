Anneliese Dodds Admits Corbyn Readmission Was “Politically Corrupted”

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds this morning admitted that the process by which Jeremy Corbyn has been readmitted to the Labour Party is “politically corrupted”. Speaking to the Today Programme, Dodds was confronted by the words of Margaret Hodge who called the readmission process “broken and politically corrupted”. Dodds agreed…

“Well, unfortunately, it’s not just been Margaret Hodge making that assessment. It has also been the EHRC, which of course, did investigate Labour’s processes around disciplinary matters related to antisemitism, and it’s a matter of huge regret and shame to my party that it found we were wanting, we have to sort out that system, it cannot remain as a politicised system.”

The obvious question, therefore, is why didn’t Labour’s NEC wait until the process is external, and no longer “broken and politically corrupted”, before assessing Corbyn’s case?