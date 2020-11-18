Virtual PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions

Boris is taking questions from Downing Street in a Virtual PMQs first. See the call list here…

  • Anna McMorrin (Lab)
  • Andrew Rosindell (Con)
  • Keir Starmer (Lab)
  • Karl McCartney (Con)
  • Ian Blackford (SNP)
  • Graham Brady (Con)
  • Jeffrey M Donaldson (DUP)
  • Gareth Bacon (Con)
  • Kate Osborne (Lab)
  • Gareth Davies (Con)
  • James Murray (Lab)
  • Mark Pawsey (Con)
  • Margaret Ferrier (IND)
  • Damian Collins (Con)
  • Chi Onwurah (Lab)
  • Christopher Chope (Con)
  • Mohammad Yasin (Lab)
  • Douglas Ross (Con)
  • Ian Byrne (Lab)
  • John Lamont (Con)
  • Bambos Charalambous (Lab)
