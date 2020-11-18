Starmer’s Statement in Full: He Isn’t Returning the Whip to Corbyn

Starmer has decided he won’t be returning the whip to Corbyn:

“Since I was elected Labour leader, I have made it my mission to root out antisemitism from the Labour Party.

“I know that I will be judged on my actions, not my words.

“The disciplinary process does not have the confidence of the Jewish community. That became clear once again yesterday.

“It is the task of my leadership to fix what I have inherited. That is what I am resolute in doing and I have asked for an independent process to be established as soon as possible.

“I’m the Leader of the Labour Party, but I’m also the Leader of the Parliamentary Labour Party.

“Jeremy Corbyn’s actions in response to the EHRC report undermined and set back our work in restoring trust and confidence in the Labour Party’s ability to tackle antisemitism.

“In those circumstances, I have taken the decision not to restore the whip to Jeremy Corbyn. I will keep this situation under review.”