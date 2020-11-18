MP Writes to EHRC Over Labour’s Corbyn Readmission

The Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on British Jews, Christian Wakeford, has this afternoon written to the Equality and Human Rights Commission regarding the Labour Party’s decision to readmit Jeremy Corbyn. The letter expresses concern that that “this matter was expedited, seemingly to avoid having to go through a new procedure”, after the EHRC report recommended an independent complaints procedure.

“I suspect you will find it of particular concern that the party remains able to arbitrarily expedite the disciplinary process for what can only reasonably be described as political purposes, for one member. This whilst many victims of antisemitism have waited months if not years, for their cases to be heard…” “…I am concerned as you will be that this matter was expedited, seemingly to avoid having to go through a new procedure…” “… I wonder whether the commission will consider instructing the party to halt disciplinary proceedings forthwith until a proper process is in place.“

This is not a good position for Starmer’s Labour to be in. They now have the chance to say sorry, undo last night’s murky dealings, and process Corbyn’s case independently.

Read the letter in full below: