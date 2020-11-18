LIVE AT 6PM

In tonight’s LIVE with LITTLEWOOD… 

 PANDEMIC PARALYSIS – how to give the UK economy a shot in the arm

THE ROAD AHEAD – Will Boris Johnson’s £12bn green package steer us in the right direction?  Or up a blind alley?

THE ELEVENTH HOUR – Will Brexit negotiators strike a last-minute deal?

THE DEVOLUTION DEBATE – Has devolution been a disaster? Or a missed opportunity?

Join host MARK LITTLEWOOD for 90 minutes of free-rolling discussion and debate with The Independent’s JOHN RENTOUL; City A.M.’s RACHEL CUNLIFFE; acclaimed economist ANDREW LILICO; Labour Brexiteer BRENDAN CHILTON; The Telegraph’s  DIA CHAKRAVARTY; Swedish authoand the IEA’s Senior Academic Fellow, PHILIP BOOTH.

Join in the debate on the issues that matter LIVE – TONIGHT at 6PM – here or on YouTube
Andrew Lilico Brendan Chilton Dia Chakravarty John Rentoul Karin Svanborg-Sjövall Mark Littlewood Philip Booth Rachel Cunliffe
