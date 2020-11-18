Labour Pull Spokesmen from Morning Media Round as Corbyn Allies Claim He’s Already had Whip Restored

Despite Guido tuning into Sky News and Today in the hope of hearing a shadow minister clarify the current situation regarding Corbyn’s readmission into the Parliamentary Labour Party, it was soon explained that “no one from the Labour Frontbench was made available to talk to us this morning”. It wasn’t the savviest comms move from Labour given it then allowed the President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews Marie van der Zyl free reign to slam the Labour NEC’s decision as an “absolute sham”, that’s been “rushed through [by a] politicised panel.” If Labour’s relying on radio silence while they sort out the Corbyn situation, they have until 11.15 when the Shadow Communities Secretary is set to appear on Politics Live…

This former whip doesnt contradict my correct reading of the rules.



1. The whip withdrawal was automatic with membership suspension.

2. The whip return is automatic with return to membership.

3. Any potential further withdrawal of the whip would be an entirely separate decision https://t.co/abzaHSKe6l — James Schneider (@schneiderhome) November 18, 2020

The Labour leadership’s silence has also allowed the vacuum to be filled by Corbynite loyalists, including his former director of communications James Schneider, claiming the party’s rules in fact mean Jeremy’s already got the Labour whip back. Schneider argues that Jeremy’s readmission into the Parliamentary Labour Party is “automatic” upon getting his membership restored by the NEC, and therefore “it would be a decision for the leadership to now withdraw the whip”. Unsurprisingly, Labour disagrees and say the process of restoring membership and the whip are separate processes – are we heading for a court case?