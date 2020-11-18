Dido Harding Goes in to Self Isolation

Test and Trace boss Dido Harding has today joined the dozen Tory MPs in self isolation after being pinged by her own app. She will become one of a minority of people who were pinged to actually abide by their quarantine. In September a comprehensive KCL study found incredibly low adherence to self isolation, especially for those without symptoms. Now that both the PM and Test and Trace boss have been taken down by the blunt instrument of isolation, perhaps the Government will finally enable early release through testing…