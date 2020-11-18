Campaign Against Antisemitism Submits Second Complaint Against Corbyn in Renewed Expulsion Attempt

The Campaign Against Antisemitism has released a damning response to the Labour NEC panel’s decision to re-admit Jeremy Corbyn into the Labour Party, claiming “we have been conned” and that “Withholding the whip from Jeremy Corbyn is offering the Jewish community crumbs.” The group also reveals they have submitted a second complaint against Corbyn, calling for him

“to be held to account not by a sham panel but by an independent disciplinary process, as required by the EHRC. Sir Keir must suspend him pending that process, and, if our complaint is upheld, Mr Corbyn must be expelled.”

The day of the EHRC antisemitism report, the Campaign Against Antisemitism submitted the names of 14 other Labour MPs who they accused of contending complaints of antisemitism against Labour were mere smears, along with 54 pages of evidence. Labour have remained silent about the status of these complaints…

Read the CAA response in full: