Campaign Against Antisemitism Submits Second Complaint Against Corbyn in Renewed Expulsion Attempt

The Campaign Against Antisemitism has released a damning response to the Labour NEC panel’s decision to re-admit Jeremy Corbyn into the Labour Party, claiming “we have been conned” and that “Withholding the whip from Jeremy Corbyn is offering the Jewish community crumbs.” The group also reveals they have submitted a second complaint against Corbyn, calling for him
“to be held to account not by a sham panel but by an independent disciplinary process, as required by the EHRC. Sir Keir must suspend him pending that process, and, if our complaint is upheld, Mr Corbyn must be expelled.”
The day of the EHRC antisemitism report, the Campaign Against Antisemitism submitted the names of 14 other Labour MPs who they accused of contending complaints of antisemitism against Labour were mere smears, along with 54 pages of evidence. Labour have remained silent about the status of these complaints…
Read the CAA response in full:
“We have been conned. We did not go to the lengths of asking the EHRC to investigate the Labour Party only to return to the days of opaque, arbitrary decisions by panels that are unfit for purpose.
“Withholding the whip from Jeremy Corbyn is offering the Jewish community crumbs. The EHRC ruled that Labour’s disciplinary processes were unfit but Sir Keir allowed Mr Corbyn to be tried under them. Not only that, but Mr Corbyn should never have been suspended merely for his response to the EHRC’s damning report, but for the responsibility he bears for the Labour Party being found guilty of committing unlawful acts of antisemitism by the EHRC.
“Sir Keir needs to get a grip of his Party and ensure that Mr Corbyn is held to account for what he did to Britain’s Jews. Who is in charge of the Labour Party? Today, we have submitted a second complaint against Mr Corbyn, calling for him to be held to account not by a sham panel but by an independent disciplinary process, as required by the EHRC. Sir Keir must suspend him pending that process, and, if our complaint is upheld, Mr Corbyn must be expelled.”