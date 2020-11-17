The Non Binary Person of Threadneedle Street

Since the Bank of England now boasts that it lights up for Transgender Awareness Week, surely it should expunge it’s own website of the hetero-normative historical description of itself as the Old Lady of Threadneedle Street?

Strangely, after a quick search, Guido couldn’t see any similar lighting efforts to coincide with Remembrance Day…
mdi-tag-outline Bank of England Culture War
