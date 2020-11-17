The Non Binary Person of Threadneedle Street

We have lit up our Threadneedle Street building in blue, pink and white in support of Transgender Awareness Week. We want to raise the visibility of and celebrate transgender people everywhere. #TransAwarenessWeek2020 pic.twitter.com/xlScAaa1MY — Bank of England (@bankofengland) November 16, 2020

Since the Bank of England now boasts that it lights up for Transgender Awareness Week, surely it should expunge it’s own website of the hetero-normative historical description of itself as “the Old Lady of Threadneedle Street“?

Strangely, after a quick search, Guido couldn’t see any similar lighting efforts to coincide with Remembrance Day…