No, Lateral Flow Tests Do Not Show 80% Fewer Cases in Liverpool

Reform UK Party Chairman Richard Tice today tweeted data that appears to show quick turnaround Lateral Flow Tests picking up 80% fewer cases compared to standard PCR tests in Liverpool. Except that’s not what the data says. Each test is largely testing different groups…

Lateral Flow tests have been rolled out for mass testing of mainly asymptomatic people. PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests on the other hand are for those with symptoms. It is not a surprise, therefore, that the PCR tests are seeing a higher proportion of positive results…

mdi-tag-outline Fact check
mdi-account-multiple-outline Richard Tice
mdi-timer November 17 2020 @ 13:40 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments