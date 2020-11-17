No, Corbyn Hasn’t U-Turned Over Antisemitism Exaggeration Claims

A Facebook post from Jeremy Corbyn this morning prima facie appears to show a significant backtracking from the former leader over his denial of antisemitism in the party as he attempts to undo his suspension from. In contrast to his defensive statement on the day of the EHRC report, in which he argued

“the scale of the [antisemitism] problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents”

his new, less aggressive line is:

“To be clear, concerns about antisemitism are neither “exaggerated” nor “overstated””

Those paying attention will note the carefully calibrated switch in Corbyn’s language from the antisemitism “problem” being overstated to “concerns” about antisemitism not being. Labour’s NEC Panel will meet today at 1 pm to discuss Corbyn’s expulsion, no doubt the NEC’s newly elected left will argue this is enough to justify bring Jeremy back into the fold.

UPDATE: Guido is told that Len McCluskey has brokered a deal, although the moderates on the NEC are resisting. A Labour insider says “Looks like Keir has bottled it. He’ll be in worse position now for letting him back in than if he hadn’t suspended him in first place. Makes him look weak and controlled by Unite.” Truth will out…

The Board of Deputies remains opposed Corbyn’s return following his non apology. Will Len still get his way?

Corbyn’s statement in full: