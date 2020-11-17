Low Profile Levido Sets Tongues Wagging

Political obsessives will have been looking forward to the Policy Exchange/Conservative Home webinar yesterday afternoon entitled “One Nation Conservatism: what does it look like after COVID-19?”. A rare appearance by the deliberately low profile Isaac Levido – whose name is currently being floated as the possible next No. 10 Chief of Staff – was top billing. The respected political strategist set tongues wagging by pulling out of the online event with no explanation proffered to those logged on to see him. It was a virtual event, so Guido’s guess is that he just didn’t fancy risking being cross-examined about recent events in Downing Street. Even if there were overtures from Boris regarding the Chief of Staff appointment, Isaac would be reluctant to walk away from his new start-up firm…