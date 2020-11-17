Extinction Rebellion Damage More Environment

A handful of lunatic Extinction Rebellion activists have busied themselves making a non-essential mess in the City of London today, pouring paint over the International Chamber Of Shipping building. Because we must remember it’s not just planes, trains, and cars that are bad, boats are too. Anything that enables people to travel or trade beyond their local village is obviously antithetical to the regressive Green agenda…

And obviously, despite breaking lockdown and vandalism laws, they walked away scot-free…
