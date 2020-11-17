Corbynistas Accuses Charity of Rigging ‘MP of the Year’ Competition

Corbyn’s ever-loyal supporters are currently concerned with the most important issue of the day: is the annual “MP of the Year” competition being rigged to prevent the absolute boy from winning? The well-known Patchwork Foundation competition usually incorporates a public vote element, however this year it’s been scrapped due to “irregularities in the voting count”. Guido will discount Russia on this one…

The Morning Star has led the charge, accusing the foundation of rigging its public vote to “prevent Jeremy Corbyn from winning”, highlighting opposition from left-wingers including Tommy Corbyn who believes the charity has ditched the results because “the wrong MP won”.

Guido will happily put the TrotsApp collective out of their misery and point out the competition rules say:

“MPs under investigation or suspension would not be included.”

Therefore Patchwork wouldn’t have needed to scrap the public voting element just to veto a Corbyn. His downplaying of Antisemitism and subsequent sacking from the Labour whip ensured that…