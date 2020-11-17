Conduct Committee Recommends First Ever Expulsion of a Peer

The Lords Conduct Committee has this morning published a report into conduct of Lord Nazir Ahmed of Rotherham, concluding for the first time ever that a peer should be expelled. The report finds Lord Ahmed to have breached the Code of Conduct for “failing to act on his personal honour” over sexual assault and exploitation. Lord Ahmed resigned from the House of Lords on 14 November, after having seen the report which recommended his expulsion…

The report details how Tahira Zaman, a member of the public “was put in contact with Lord Ahmed to help her make a complaint to the Metropolitan Police about a faith healer”. After offering to help, Lord Ahmed was found to have used his position as a member of the House to:

Sexually assault the complainant on 2 March 2017.

Lie to the complainant about his intentions to help her with a complaint to the Metropolitan Police regarding exploitation by a faith healer.

Exploit the complainant emotionally and sexually despite knowing she was vulnerable.

The Commissioner also found that Lord Ahmed failed to cooperate with her investigation and instead attempted to discredit Ms Zaman’s evidence through “denial and dishonesty”. The Committee noted that at no point in the process did Lord Ahmed show any remorse or take any responsibility for any aspect of his conduct towards the complainant…

The report is to be put to the House for approval on 19 November with no debate. You can read the report in full here.