Woman with No Power Wins Woman’s Hour Power List

BBC’s Woman’s Hour power list 2020 is out, this year focusing on “our planet” and has delivered a result few could have expected; giving a backbench MP in a tiny fringe opposition party with one MP the top spot. Caroline Lucas is described by the BBC as having “unparalleled experience”. ‘Unparallelled’ if ignoring every woman alive with experience of power and government…

The Woman’s Hour power list – which includes 15-year-olds, Guardian correspondents, activist lawyers and the co-founder of Extinction Rebellion – fails to include a single female secretary of state, of which there are six, or – perhaps most overlooked at all – Carrie Symonds, who is arguably the most influential environmental campaigner in the country. Sometimes the BBC really does surpass itself…