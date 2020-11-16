Government Ends 201 Day-Long Piers Morgan Boycott

The exit of Cain and Cummings from Downing Street has already manifested one change, not least yesterday’s announcement from Piers Morgan that the government was set to end their 201 day-long boycott of GMB. The boycott of ITV’s morning show was partly because of Piers ranting and partly because of ITV was despised by Vote Leave veterans for siding editorially with the Remain campaign during the referendum…

While the reuniting of Secretary of State and Piers was as awkward as could have been imagined, Hancock spent two minutes entirely dodging admitting the boycott had even happened. It’s worth reminding readers Piers has now been avoiding talking about Guido’s exclusive photo of his SS uniform for 156 days…