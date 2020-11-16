In Full: Host of Tory MPs Join Boris in Self-Isolation
As well as Lee Anderson who forced Boris into self-isolation in the first place, a host of Tory MPs have now also been told to self-isolate:
- Lee Anderson (Ashfield)
- Boris Johnson (Uxbridge)
- Lia Nici (Grimsby)
- Brendan Clarke-Smith (Bassetlaw)
- Andy Carter (Warrington South)
- Katherine Fletcher (South Ribble)
- Jacob Young (Redcar)
- Maria Miller (Basingstoke)
- Chris Clarkson (Heywood and Middleton)
- Matt Vickers (Stockton South)
- Kieran Mullan (Crewe and Nantwich)
- Marco Longhi (Dudley North)
Keep an eye on this rolling list…