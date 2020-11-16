In Full: Host of Tory MPs Join Boris in Self-Isolation

As well as Lee Anderson who forced Boris into self-isolation in the first place, a host of Tory MPs have now also been told to self-isolate:

  • Lee Anderson (Ashfield)
  • Boris Johnson (Uxbridge)
  • Lia Nici (Grimsby)
  • Brendan Clarke-Smith (Bassetlaw)
  • Andy Carter (Warrington South)
  • Katherine Fletcher (South Ribble)
  • Jacob Young (Redcar)
  • Maria Miller (Basingstoke)
  • Chris Clarkson (Heywood and Middleton)
  • Matt Vickers (Stockton South)
  • Kieran Mullan (Crewe and Nantwich)
  • Marco Longhi (Dudley North)

Keep an eye on this rolling list…
