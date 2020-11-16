In Full: Host of Tory MPs Join Boris in Self-Isolation

As well as Lee Anderson who forced Boris into self-isolation in the first place, a host of Tory MPs have now also been told to self-isolate:

Lee Anderson (Ashfield)

Boris Johnson (Uxbridge)

Lia Nici (Grimsby)

Brendan Clarke-Smith (Bassetlaw)

Andy Carter (Warrington South)

Katherine Fletcher (South Ribble)

Jacob Young (Redcar)

Maria Miller (Basingstoke)

Chris Clarkson (Heywood and Middleton)

Matt Vickers (Stockton South)

Kieran Mullan (Crewe and Nantwich)

Marco Longhi (Dudley North)

Keep an eye on this rolling list…