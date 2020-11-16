Ten Tory MPs Join Boris in Self-Isolation

As well as Lee Anderson who forced Boris into self-isolation in the first place, seven other Tory MPs are now self-isolation after also meeting Boris in Downing Street that same day:

Lia Nici (Grimsby)

Brendan Clarke-Smith (Bassetlaw)

Andy Carter (Warrington South)

Katherine Fletcher (South Ribble)

Jacob Young (Redcar)

Maria Miller (Basingstoke)

Chris Clarkson (Heywood and Middleton)

Matt Vickers (Stockton South)

Kieran Mullan, (Crewe and Nantwich)

Stay tuned for Guido’s rolling list…