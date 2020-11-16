Ten Tory MPs Join Boris in Self-Isolation
As well as Lee Anderson who forced Boris into self-isolation in the first place, seven other Tory MPs are now self-isolation after also meeting Boris in Downing Street that same day:
- Lia Nici (Grimsby)
- Brendan Clarke-Smith (Bassetlaw)
- Andy Carter (Warrington South)
- Katherine Fletcher (South Ribble)
- Jacob Young (Redcar)
- Maria Miller (Basingstoke)
- Chris Clarkson (Heywood and Middleton)
- Matt Vickers (Stockton South)
- Kieran Mullan, (Crewe and Nantwich)
Stay tuned for Guido’s rolling list…