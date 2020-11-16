Former Labour Muslim Mayor Claims Party’s Antisemitism Crisis “Just the Start of Labour’s Problems”

Former Labour Islington Councillor Rakhia Ismail, who quit Labour in October over claims of racism and oppression by the party, has said “the antisemitism crisis was just the start of Labour’s problems,” after a report out on Friday showed more than one-in-three Muslim Labour members have witnessed Islamophobia in the party. Ismail, who was the UK’s first hijab-wearing mayor, tells Guido:

“A third of Labour’s muslim members have experienced Islamophobia. I was one of them.”

Going onto to punchily argue:

“Instead of wildly accusing others of racism, Labour should get their own house in order. They could start by investigating my case. Otherwise I won’t be the last member to leave and join the Conservatives.”

Over the weekend the left of the Labour Party began attacking those who spent years reporting on Labour’s antisemitism crisis for not turning their attention this new chronic problem within Labour’s ranks. Given that 60% to 70% of Muslims in recent elections have voted Labour, this would be an existential electoral issue if their vote disappeared the way the Jewish vote did in 2019…