EU Hardening Position on Key Negotiation Points

Worried sources close to the UK negotiating team have identified a hardening of the EU’s negotiating position over the weekend. After the Government lost two people who were amongst the most passionate about properly taking back control, various voices calling for a deal at any cost have been strengthened. One negotiation source tells Guido the EU rapidly worked out that compromising voices in Westminster have been emboldened. Now they have taken the opportunity to harden rather than soften position in the crunch final days…

Not only did Simon Coveney’s comments on Sunday represent a significant hardening of the EU’s position, Guido is told key points in the negotiations themselves have gone from inching progress to hitting a road block. A worry this late in the game, caused by counterproductive compromise seekers trying to be helpful…

It has been noticed that in yesterday’s twitter thread David Frost took on a personal commitment to protecting control of our laws, saying “That has been our consistent position from the start and I will not be changing it.” Personally defending the red lines as Government as a whole wobbles – Frost would rather resign than capitulate on the core mission of Brexit…