Curfew Judicial Review Set for First Day Lockdown Eases

The legal challenge to the Government’s curfew spearheaded by the owner of London and Manchester’s G-A-Y bars, along with the Night Time Industries Association has advanced today, with its hearing now set for the December 3rd, the first day of post-lockdown freedom. In a statement this afternoon G-A-Y owner Jeremy Joseph said:

“The court date is perfect for us to challenge the curfew if the government decides to reinstate it following the current lockdown. G-A-Y Legal team plan to do everything they can during the lockdown to persuade the government to see sense and not re-impose the curfew. We would much rather not have to go to court. However, if the government decide to bring it back, we are able to challenge them through our hearing immediately.”

After first pushing for it, Sadiq Khan has now come out against the curfew, and Sir Keir has tentatively dipped his toe in the anti-curfew water. It is fair to say the loudest opposition to the measure, which has no scientific research behind it, has been from the Tory back benches. Covid Recovery Group deputy chairman Steve Baker tells Guido that he is “highly confident that the vast majority of Conservative MPs will not be in favour of the curfew continuing in principle”. How they would vote on it however is another matter…