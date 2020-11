No10 spokesman:

‘The Prime Minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

‘The Prime Minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating.

‘He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the Government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19.’