The UK R-rate has fallen to it’s lowest level since early September, new figures show, with the number of new cases in England stabilising at around 50,000. Despite the mainstream media narrative, infection rates are also levelling off in Northern Ireland, while continuing to rise in Wales; and Scotland currently has the most cases per head of population at 135 per 100,000 – 63% higher than in England. Ironic that the most authoritarian regions of the UK are seeing the worst results…