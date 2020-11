No10 sources confirming that Dom Cummings has left Downing Street for good pic.twitter.com/Y1Htk85q46 — John Stevens (@johnestevens) November 13, 2020

Despite the understanding being they would hang on until the end of the year, government sources have said both Cummings and Lee Cain have left Downing Street for good this evening. Boris told them he felt it best if both of them left today. None of them were keen on an extended transition period…