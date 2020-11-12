West Dorset MP Chris Loder Removed Extinction Rebellion’s Wreath

Chris Loder, the MP for West Dorset has this morning confirmed he was the parliamentarian who yesterday evening removed the Extinction Rebellion protest wreath from the Cenotaph as Guido exclusively reported last night. Loder is passionate about this, half the MP’s tweets this month have been dedicated to remembrance, and the Cenotaph was even built with stone from his own constituency. The 2019 intake MP told Guido:

“I could not stand by and watch our Remembrance Day for those who died in war, and to whom we owe so much, be hijacked for a political stunt by this far-left outfit. This was totally wrong, and I believed the wreath should be removed.” “This week, thousands of veterans and members of the armed forces have stayed away from the Cenotaph in our national effort to control coronavirus. For political protestors to take advantage of this situation is disrespectful to our servicemen and women, past and present. I want them to know that I am on their side and will support them all the way”.

Extinction Rebellion is now being recycled…