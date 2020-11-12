No, Rishi Didn’t Hint at Second Eat Out to Help Out

“Eat Out to Help Out” is trending on social media today mostly thanks to a Sun headline claiming that in a Sky News interview this morning Rishi Sunak hinted at a “winter EOTHO to ‘get consumers spending again’ after lockdown.” It’s clearly getting clicks, however it’s clearly not what Sunak said:

“I wouldn’t talk about specific measures … Hopefully next year, with testing and indeed vaccines, we’ll be able to start to look forward to getting back to normal.”

While the chancellor went on to suggest state intervention to get the vaccinated economy motoring again after Christmas, Guido will be amazed if the government returned to subsidising Nandos; especially given the subsequent bad news over how the first scheme both didn’t lead to sustained restaurant going, and contributed to more cases later in the Autumn…