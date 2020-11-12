Mad Ad Ban Plan Could Slam Ma’am

The Government this week published its consultation on banning online advertising for so-called ‘junk food’. Guido has reported before how there is no legal definition of ‘junk food’, and regulations would end up banning yoghurts, pesto, and raisins. Now the madness is spreading to a much more pervasive sphere than TV or the tube – online. The original plans were to ban the promotion tasty food online before the 9pm watershed, but now this has morphed into a total and complete shutdown. Banning ads for everyone from Wedding Cake businesses to local bakeries…

Disregarding the wider question of is it in the public interest to further undermine the media which is already struggling with reduced advertising revenues, the IEA’s Chris Snowdon details many ridiculosities of the new proposal in a must read blog. One striking example would be the banning of adverts for coronation chicken in time for the Queen’s newly announced four day Platinum Jubilee Holiday (Thursday June 2 to Friday June 5, 2022). Brits would be forbidden from including coronation chicken or commemorative shortbread in ads to celebrate the occasion. That’s just un-British.