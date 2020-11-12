Irish MP Calls for Hard, Army Patrolled, Northern Irish Border

Irish politician Peter Fitzpatrick today called for the Irish Army to patrol the Northern Irish internal border to stop cars driving south in an effort to combat Coronavirus, which is far more rife in the North than in the South. The Teachtaí Dála (TD) told the Irish parliament that cross-border travel is “being abused” and that “the number of northern registered cars you see is unreal”. He added “I don’t like it”…

“I think it’s about time that we started using the army. You see what’s happening in Dundalk we have a barracks in Dundalk where we have 450 soldiers there. Why not deploy them along the border area?”

Leo Varadkar responded by dismissing the suggestion, saying says the Irish “5 kilometre rule” is best enforced by gardaí (police) “and not by military means” in the border counties. Bit rich of the Irish Parliament to talk about protecting the Good Friday Agreement one day then discuss patrolling the border the next…
mdi-tag-outline Ireland Northern Ireland
mdi-account-multiple-outline Leo Varadkar Peter Fitzpatrick
mdi-timer November 12 2020 @ 16:14 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments