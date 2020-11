Dominic Cummings has confirmed to Laura Kuenssberg he’s leaving No. 10 by the end of year. Referencing a blog post in which he hoped to make himself “redundant” by the end of 2020, he says:

“My position hasn’t changed since my January blog”

Confirmed: Dominic Cummings confirms to Laura Kuenssberg he’s leaving No10 by the end of the year https://t.co/Gp2s5dS44t — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) November 12, 2020

2021 is certainly going to feel like a new Downing Street…